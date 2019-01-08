Barnsley Bard set to perform at village hall

An evening of prose and music is being planned for a special event in the Pocklington and district area.

Newbald Village Hall will be hosting a side-splitting event with a much-loved broadcaster, ably supported by a top quality musician.

An evening with Ian McMillan and Luke Carver-Goss will take place a the village hall on Friday 1 February from 7pm.

Ian McMillan, or the Bard of Barnsley, is one of Britain’s best known and loved broadcasters, poets and comedians.

His live performances are renowned for inducing ‘jaw-aching laughter’ as he takes his audience on a romp through the English language and especially the Yorkshire dialect.

He is a familiar voice and face from his innumerable appearances on TV and radio.

Ian will be accompanied by Luke Carver-Goss, an accomplished folk-singer and multi-instrumentalist, who will assist is setting Ian’s prose to music as well as, in all likelihood, producing a spontaneous composition generated by the audience.

Comments from previous audiences include:

‘One of the best evenings of entertainment I have ever experienced’ – Clwyd Theatr Cymru. ‘The verbal gymnastics of a north country Spike Milligan coupled with the comic timing of Eric Morecambe’ Frome Festival.

A few tickets for the evening are still available online for £13 (booking fee applies) at www.newbald6.eventbrite.co.uk or telephone John Tomlinson on 07950 267913.