Success was really on the cards at a school in this area.

Pupils and staff at Barmby Moor CE Primary School are celebrating after winning the Diverse Utility Solutions Christmas Card Recycling Challenge.

In total the school recycled an impressive 298.05kg worth of greetings cards.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The school would like to thank all those who led and supported the initiative. The prize for winning is £200 in Amazon vouchers which will be spent on resources for the children.”