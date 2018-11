Barmby Moor CE Primary School marked the Armistice centenary with a special service of remembrance at St Catherine’s Church.

The service was followed be a celebration street party in school.

A Barmby Moor spokeswoman said: “Pupils looked wonderful in their costumes, which included Suffragetes, WWI nurses, soldiers and Brownie and Cub uniforms.

“Throughout the week, the School Council raised money for the British Legion through the sale of poppies.”