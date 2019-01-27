Barmby Moor’s Boot and Slipper pub nominated for top award

The Boot and Slipper at Barmby Moor has been nominated for a Countryside Alliance Award (in the pub category).

The village pub, which has had success in this competition in the past, now will be visited by a Countryside Alliance judge.

Landlords Andy Tennant and John Hawke.

A spokesman for the popular venue, which is run by Andy Tennant and John Hawke, said: “We are pleased to have been nominated again and pride ourself on being the hub of Barmby Moor. With no shop in the village anymore it is even more important people have somewhere they can go meet people and feel welcome.”