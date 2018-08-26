Barge championship looks to pull in teams

Community organisations, sports clubs and even groups of friends in East Yorkshire are being invited to take part in this year’s World Barge Pulling Championships.

The championships, organised by the Beverley Barge Preservation Society, will take place on Beverley Beck from 11am on Sunday 23 September.

Teams of four (men, women, or a mixture of both) pull the barge Syntan, weighing in at 64 tons, a distance of 200 metres in the fastest possible time.

All competitors are rewarded with a specially designed medallion.

The winning team receives a championship cup and share the £200 prize.

A spokesman said: “Entertainment will be provided on the day with music, stalls, a bar, tea and coffee etc.

“There will also be a duck race and raffle, with a chance to win a boat trip for 12 people worth £300.”

Visit http://www.syntanbarge.org.uk/barge-pull to find out more details on to fin the entry form.