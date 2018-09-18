Ball held for Heroes charity

A charity ball in support of Help for Heroes (H4H), this year to coincide with the Armistice, has been organised by a Pocklington couple.

The ball, held at The Crown Spa Hotal in Scarborough on Saturday 10 November, will help bring in cash for a charity that supported a former Woldgate School pupil who was injured in Afghanistan.

James Wilkinson was a Lance Corporal in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps as a dog handler.

On his third tour of Afghanistan in 2011 he was involved in an IED blast that nearly cost him his life.

He was admitted to the Help for Heroes Rehabilitation unit at Headley Court in Surrey.

He then embarked on a gruelling three-year rehabilitation programme, during which H4H were always in support.

James, his partner Rebecca Robinson, and his family have organised a third charity ball as a thank you to H4H.

Rebecca said: “We think ourselves lucky that James is still here as there are hundreds of families suffering losses of life of their loved ones.

“As a thank you to H4H for all their help and future support we are organising this charity ball again to celebrate their charity efforts and to raise funds.

“The Crown Spa Hotel have kindly donated their venue and welcome drinks start at 6.45pm. This will be followed by a three course meal.”

Tickets are £49.50 each and tables of 10 can be booked as well as individual guests.

Tickets can be found on Eventbrite or call Rebecca on 07445 253691 or Gemma Cook on 07870 811315.