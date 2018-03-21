Baker s-pies top accolade with her tasty pastry

A Wilberfoss baker showed she is truly upper crust after four of her five entries won plaudits at the British Pie Awards 2018 – including the prestigious Savoury Pie Class Championship.

Vicky Robinson, who started her pie company called Totally Baked last year, claimed the coveted title along with a silver and two bronze awards.

Vicky had only entered the competition to get some valuable feedback and to gain some experience, and was shocked to find out she had won.

She placed five pies: Pork, Apple and Fennel Pie; Ham, Brie and Wholegrain Mustard Pie; Chilli Pork Pie; Spinach and Feta Cheese Pie and Spiced Vegetable Pie before the judges.

The Pork, Apple and Fennel Pie claimed the Savoury Pie Class Championship while there was a silver award for the Ham, Brie and Wholegrain Mustard pie and bronze awards for Spinach and Feta Cheese Pie and the Spiced Vegetable Pie.

Vicky began her business with the simple idea of homemade baking with uncomplicated and locally sourced ingredients. She then started selling pies in the Shambles Market in York before moving into food festivals.

Vicky’s husband Gavin said: “She never thought there was a chance of winning anything. These are national awards with large companies including supermarkets and well established bakeries with 963 pies from 180 pie makers.

“Then came the announcement – the Savoury Pie Class Champion was... Pork Apple and Fennel by Totally Baked. It was a fantastic feeling.

“It was later announced we had won the other awards.”