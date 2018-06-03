Backfire social in memory of Goldstar Bob

The latest Backfire (Feel the Noise) Bikes at the Bridge event, held at the New Inn pub car park at Stamford Bridge, has been hailed a complete success.

It took place on the anniversary of the first Backfire event and held in memory of Bob Percival, aka BSA Goldstar Bob.

Organiser Paul Garbutt said: “Seven Backfire Social events have now been completed with many friends acquired along the way. It was lovely to see the children getting involved. Thank you to everyone who attended and to the people who brought along a variety of vehicles.”