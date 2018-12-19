Awesome shoebox collection

Members of Melbourne Chapel and children from the Awesome Club have filled 104 shoeboxes for families/elderly with items for cold weather, paper/pens, toiletries, toys and treats.

The boxes were sent to Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Albania and Ukraine.

Cheques of £750 each were presented to Helen Rock of St Leonard’s Hospice and Bob Smailes, representing Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The money was raised by volunteers, coordinated by Janet Hayton, at the monthly sales held at the chapel.

Janet said: “The cafe serving cream scones tea/coffee is a great attraction and well supported.

“This is a fantastic achievement. Not only that, it was a pleasure to meet so many different people who visit and revisit our busy chapel.”