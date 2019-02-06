Award-winning writer to host Burnby Hall talk

Award-winning writer James Allison will be delving into the fascinating history behind the varieties of Hardy Waterlilies at Burnby Hall Gardens on Thursday 7 March.

The talk ‘Wonderful Waterlilies – a potted history of the Hardy Waterlily’ will be held in the Studio at Pocklington Arts Centre.

James is an aquatic specialist whose passion for water gardens started in his teens after building his first pond in the family garden.

He is the CEO for Water Garden Solutions and is the author of the renowned ‘Water in the Garden’ published in six different languages.

A spokesman said: “There will also be a short presentation from Burnby Hall Gardens estate manager Ian Murphy on the repair work to the edges of the Upper Lake to safeguard the National Collection of Hardy Waterlilies.

“This essential work is part of the three-year Golden Jubilee Restoration Project, funded with thanks to a £634,800 grant from National Lottery Players. The repair work, which is now complete, began in Autumn 2017 and saw the Upper Lake drained in sections, the edges of the Lake repaired and the waterlily beds enriched with clay.

“Doors open at 7pm with the talk starting at 7.30pm.

“Tea and Coffee will be served before the event.”

Tickets cost £2 for Burnby Hall Gardens Members and £4 for non-members.

Tickets for the talk can be brought from Pocklington Arts Centre via the box office on 01759 301 547, at the reception, or on the door on the evening of the event.