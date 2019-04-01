Automation threatens more than two in every five jobs in the East Riding

More than two in every five jobs in the East Riding of Yorkshire could be lost to automation in the future, new Office of National Statistics data reveals.

The Confederation of British Industry says technology will replace some occupations but, also, will bring new and more technical jobs.

New ONS data shows that 119,000 jobs in the East Riding of Yorkshire, measured in 2017, could be partially or totally replaced by machines over the coming years. That’s 45% of the occupations in the area.

An ONS spokesperson said: “It is not so much that robots are taking over, but that repetitive tasks can be carried out more quickly and efficiently by an algorithm or a machine.

“The risk of automation tends to be higher for lower-skilled roles for this reason.”

Felicity Burch, the CBI’s director of innovation and digital, said technology is predominantly putting jobs held by women, and low-skilled occupations, at risk.

The ONS analysed the jobs of 20 million people across England in 2017 and found that 7.4% were at high risk of being replaced.

Article by data reporter Miguel Rodriguez.