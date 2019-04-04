Author’s puzzle book tests York knowledge

A former Pocklington man has written an entertaining book covering the history of York.

Julian Morgan, who now lives in Duggleby, North Yorkshire, has released City of York Puzzles which tests people’s knowledge of the city.

The publication is set to provide hours of amusement for fans of the city, boasting 50 assorted crosswords and word games.

Mr Morgan said: “York’s history, arts, attractions, streets, famous faces, sports, pubs and shops all feature, so if you love York, you should love the challenges offered here.

“Romans, Anglo-Saxons, Vikings, Normans and a succession of later folks have been here, though in looking back to them we should not ignore the vibrancy of our city today nor its importance to the wider world.

“With that, this little book comes as a tiny tribute to my York in so many of its guises.”