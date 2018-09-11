Arts centre up for live venue accolade

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is a top five nominee in this year’s Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards.

PAC was shortlisted in the Yorkshire Outstanding Large Live Venue category of the awards and after a public vote has now made it into the top five.

The arts centre is now up against the Brudenell Social Club; The Underground, Bradford; The Leadmill, Sheffield; and The Hebden Bridge Trades Club for the top title.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are thrilled to have been named as a top five nominee. We hosted the awards last year, so to become a finalist this year is a real honour, especially in the face of such strong competition.”