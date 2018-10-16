Arts centre scoops live venue award

Pocklington Arts Centre has been crowned Yorkshire’s Outstanding Large Live Venue in what is turning out to be the venue’s most successful year on record.

The award win, from the Yorkshire Grassroots Gig Guide, comes just six months after PAC became one of Arts Council England’s prestigious National Portfolio Organisations and in the same week that the venue held a record-breaking 30th sell-out show of 2018.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named Yorkshire Outstanding Large Live Venue in these awards.

“We were very pleased to be nominated, and even more excited to discover we were a top five nominee thanks to the public vote, but to go onto win the judges’ vote in a category that had so much strong competition from much larger organisations, including Leeds Academy, Sheffield Leadmill and Hebden Bridge Trades Club, is truly outstanding.”

She added: “The award only goes to further highlight the national reputation that PAC has gained.

“We are incredibly grateful to all those who have supported us over the years, including volunteers and staff who play such a crucial role in the day to day running of PAC – without this support we wouldn’t be where we are today.

“To go from former Ritz cinema to East Yorkshire’s Premier Arts Venue has been a challenging yet hugely rewarding journey and long may it continue.”

Established in 2014 and presented by the Yorkshire Gig Guide CIC, the Awards honour outstanding contributions to the region’s grassroots music scene.

Yorkshire Gig Guide editor Andrew Sugden, who presented PAC’s award, said: “We recognise, honour and appreciate the champions of the grassroots movement; whether a venue, performer or promoter; whether sound engineer, fanzine or radio station; whether recording studio, music club or open mic gig. The awards aim to celebrate those that make grassroots music happen week in, week out.”

“Without doubt Pocklington Arts Centre is one of the best venues in Yorkshire!

“Full of excitement, bringing world-class artists to East Yorkshire whilst maintaining full local involvement.

“A truly grassroots venue and a worthy winner of Yorkshire Gig Guide Grassroots Awards Outstanding Venue 2018.”

Yorkshire Grassroots Awards director Denis Heaton added: “Without the energy, enthusiasm and continued dedication of these unsung heroes, grassroots music in so many communities would not be possible, and our local culture would be diminished. These special individuals are an asset to Yorkshire’s music community and this is our way of showing our appreciation.”

The award comes in the same week that PAC hosted its 30th sell-out show of the year so far with acclaimed singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey taking to the stage – beating all previous box office records in any given year since opening its doors to the public 18 years ago.

And it comes just as PAC has launched its brand new website, complete with new logo and branding, thanks to funding from Arts Council England after gaining NPO status back in April this year.