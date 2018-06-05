Arts centre friends’ annual meeting

The Pocklington Arts Centre Friends’ annual general meeting will be held next Monday (11 June) at 7pm at the centre.

The AGM enables members to look at the annual report and accounts and elect the committee members

A Friends of Pocklington Art Centre spokeswoman said: “We would like to offer friends a glass of wine on arrival and, after the meeting, a free screening of the film ‘Edie’.

“Sheila Hancock is at her best as Edie, an elderly woman who, in the aftermath of the death of her controlling husband, decides to take on a long-held dream of climbing a Scottish mountain.

“The committee always welcome new members and their new ideas. Please consider putting yourself forward.”

The friends group will be hosting a stall at the popular venue on Saturday 16 June during an open day, when visitors will be offered a free cuppa and cake along with a tour.

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or find the venue on Facebook and Instagram as Pocklington Arts Centre to find out more about the event.