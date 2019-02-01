Artists’ crafty plans for 2019 open studios

Artisans and crafters in the Pocklington and district area are planning a ‘hands-on’ experience for this year’s Open Studios event.

This year there will be 18 artists showcasing their work across 10 different venues when the annual extravaganza takes place on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May.

A special feature of this year’s event is the programme of demonstrations where people can watch and learn how the various hand-crafted products and art is made.

To keep visitors refreshed and sustained over the weekend, there will also be refreshments and many delicious cakes (homemade of course) available at the venues.

Jill Ford, one of the artists taking part in the Open Studios weekend, said: “This year we have a varied selection of crafts and art that we have handmade for Pocklington Area Open Studios and we would love to show them off to you.

“We invite you to visit our studios and see how everything is crafted by hand – come to browse through the work, to chat about how it’s made and maybe buy something that has been made with passion and skill.

“The artists on show make handsome things and handy items – like bowls, teapots, scarves, and rings as well as paintings, prints and photographs.

“Everything we produce is lovingly made with our hands using skills that have been handed down and perfected over many years.

“There are 10 studios open with a total of 18 artists all welcoming people in.

“There are pieces to suit all pockets and tastes from a few pounds to a few hundred pounds. Many artists are happy to undertake commissions for special, bespoke piece of art or craft.

“If you’re inspired to try your own hand, many artists also offer lessons for beginners and improvers.

“Studios are open 10am to 5pm over the weekend so please come and join us for a celebration of the handmade.”

Contact Jill Ford at jillfordceramics@aol.com or call 07831 334304 or 01757 289008 for more information.