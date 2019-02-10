Artist’s memories set in stone at university

A well-known Pocklington artist and poet has seen his words set in stone at a new £22million building.

Michael Hildred, who is showcased in Burnby Hall Gardens, has had his memories placed in the new building that houses Leeds Arts University.

Artist and poet Michael Hildred's quotes were selected to feature in the new Leeds Arts University building.

The university contacted alumni from across the institution’s history as Leeds Arts University, Leeds College of Art and Jacob Kramer College, and asked them to respond with their memories of their time as a student.

The experiences of 46 former students of Leeds Arts University were then reflected in a vast 15 metre mural in the atrium-style entrance of the university’s new state-of-the-art building. Each alumni quote was interpreted into an individual poster and Sheffield design agency Peter and Paul worked with current students to design the images.

Each poster is individual with the styles ranging from typography to illustration, photography and mixed media. The posters reflect the diverse offering of student experiences at Leeds Arts University.

Mr Hildred said: “I trained at Leeds College of Art from 1956 to 1960 and still paint.

“My memories of student days was selected for a mural in the reception area of the new £22 million build, which houses Leeds Arts University – the latest manifestation of my old Art College in Leeds.

“It is all very exciting for me, as though life has come full circle.”