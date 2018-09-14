Artist’s brush with world’s fastest bird

A new painting inspired by the world’s fastest birds nesting on an industrial chemical plant on the banks of the Humber estuary is going on show at a gallery in Thixendale.

The artwork, by former Woldgate pupil Robert E Fuller, follows a year of studying a pair of peregrine falcons at Salt End Chemicals Park in Hull.

A peregrine at the Salt End site in Hull.

Currently on show at the artist’s gallery in Thixendale, it is one of three inspired by the experience of watching the falcons from the moment their chicks first hatched to their first faltering flights over the industrial park on the banks of the Humber estuary.

The artist, who is one of a handful of people in the UK licenced to film peregrines at their nest, was given exclusive access to watch the birds.

He said: “A chemical plant is the last place you can imagine wildlife thriving and yet these peregrines have brought up generations of chicks here.”

The story of how the world’s fastest bird chose to nest in Hull will feature on BBC1’s Inside Out at 7.30pm on Monday 17 September.