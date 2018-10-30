Artist hosts 20th anniversary exhibition

Life-like paintings of owls, badgers, kestrels and hares are set to go on show at a major new exhibition by former Woldgate pupil Robert E Fuller.

The event, which runs between Saturday 10 November and Sunday 2 December at his Thixendale studio, celebrates 20 years of watching and painting wildlife on the Yorkshire Wolds. It includes new artworks as well as a retrospective spanning back to 1998 and tells the story of how he transformed his garden to entice birds, weasels and stoats so that he could watch them for his paintings.