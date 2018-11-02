ArtERY Live puts on village jazz concert

As part of the ArtERY Live East Riding of Yorkshire Rural Touring Scheme, Yapham cum Meltonby Village Hall will be hosting a Live Jazz Concert featuring Alan Barnes and David Newton.

The event takes place on Sunday 11 November at 7.30pm.

These multiple award-winning musicians cover a vast repertoire from Louis Armstrong to Chick Corea.

A spokesman for the event said: “David is one of the greatest solo jazz pianists this country has ever produced, and Alan plays multi reed instruments – all the saxes, clarinet and bass clarinet.

“They have developed an empathy and telepathic sympathy which only playing together for many years can bring. Tickets, £7.50, are available from Ian Stubbings, 01759 304773, email yaphamvillagehall@gmail.com. A cash bar will be available.”