ArtERY Live puts on village jazz concert

Alan Barnes and David Newton will be performing at Yapham cum Meltonby Village Hall on Sunday 11 November.
Alan Barnes and David Newton will be performing at Yapham cum Meltonby Village Hall on Sunday 11 November.

As part of the ArtERY Live East Riding of Yorkshire Rural Touring Scheme, Yapham cum Meltonby Village Hall will be hosting a Live Jazz Concert featuring Alan Barnes and David Newton.

The event takes place on Sunday 11 November at 7.30pm.

These multiple award-winning musicians cover a vast repertoire from Louis Armstrong to Chick Corea.

A spokesman for the event said: “David is one of the greatest solo jazz pianists this country has ever produced, and Alan plays multi reed instruments – all the saxes, clarinet and bass clarinet.

“They have developed an empathy and telepathic sympathy which only playing together for many years can bring. Tickets, £7.50, are available from Ian Stubbings, 01759 304773, email yaphamvillagehall@gmail.com. A cash bar will be available.”