Around 100 people turn out to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day Landings

Pocklington commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday (6 June) with a special service in the town’s World War II memorial garden.
Around a hundred townsfolk gathered around the memorial in Grape Lane for the service.
This was conducted by the Rev Bronnie Broadhurst after a piped opening by Pocklington resident and piper, Angus O’Donnell. Kevin Warkup, from Pocklington’s Royal British Legion, followed with a WWII reading, the town mayor, Cllr Dean Hodgson, read out the names of all the Pocklington people who were killed in the conflict, and there was a speech on behalf of countries liberated after D-Day by Belgian visitor, Albert Haler, who’s father was born at Pocklington and fought in the Belgian army in the war.