Around 100 people turn out to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day Landings

Pocklington commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday (6 June) with a special service in the town’s World War II memorial garden.

Around a hundred townsfolk gathered around the memorial in Grape Lane for the service.

Piper Angus O'Donnell and British Legion standard bearer Mark Adams in front of Pocklington's WWII memorial.

This was conducted by the Rev Bronnie Broadhurst after a piped opening by Pocklington resident and piper, Angus O’Donnell. Kevin Warkup, from Pocklington’s Royal British Legion, followed with a WWII reading, the town mayor, Cllr Dean Hodgson, read out the names of all the Pocklington people who were killed in the conflict, and there was a speech on behalf of countries liberated after D-Day by Belgian visitor, Albert Haler, who’s father was born at Pocklington and fought in the Belgian army in the war.