Area’s top pet names revealed

Choosing a pet name can require a lot of responsibility and thought as after all your pet is a family member.
But have you ever wondered just how unique your cat or dog’s name is?
A company has analysed more than 500,000 pet names in GoCompare’s pet insurance quote database and discovered the most popular cat and dog names in Pocklington.
They are:
1. Poppy - 68 pets named
2. Ruby - 59
3. Alfie - 58
4. Bella - 57
5. Charlie - 56
6. Max - 45
7. Millie - 39
8. Oscar - 38
9. Molly - 38
10. Daisy - 32
These results echo the list of top 10 names across the country apart from Bella being ranked as the top name nationwide.
The research company said: “A total of half a million pet names were analysed from the last two years of pet insurance data for this project. When a quote was requested for the same pet more than once during this period, the duplicates were removed.”
Visit https://www.gocompare.com/pet-insurance/pet-names/ to see the full set of results.