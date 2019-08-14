Area’s heritage to be showcased at hall beanfeast

A unique evening of food, drink, music and history, all with an Iron Age twist, will be held at Pocklington’s Burnby Hall and Gardens next month.

The event, on Friday, September 27, is in aid of the project to develop the hall into a heritage and community facility.

The evening, entitled the ‘Burnby Hall Heritage Beanfeast’, has a varied programme.

Archaeologist Dr Peter Halkon will give an address about the exceptional historic landscape of Pocklington and district; then the Hull University lecturer and local Prehistory and Roman expert will join up with East Yorkshire folk band, Shiftipig, to provide the musical entertainment of traditional Celtic music.

The organisers have also researched the history books to put on an Iron Age hotpot supper menu – and there will be a pop up museum of Iron Age, Roman, Saxon and other ancient artefacts all found in Pocklington and surrounding villages, including items from the recent award-winning Burnby Lane dig.

In addition, the Burnby Hall Heritage Committee is producing an exhibition displaying information, photographs and illustrations about the recent archaeological excavations around Pocklington, including some updates on key sites. There will also be a cash bar and a raffle.

Burnby Hall Gardens Trust chairman, Paul Lee, said: “We hope the evening will provide something for everyone, with a good night out plus an interesting insight into the district’s archaeology. Some of the remarkable finds from Burnby Lane will be on show and several locals with personal collections have generously offered to loan items for the evening’s pop up displays.”

Tickets are £15 available from the Burnby Hall Gardens visitor centre and heritage partnership members or via the Eventbrite website (www.eventbrite.co.uk).