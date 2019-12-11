Archaeologist set to showcase the recent outstanding prehistoric discoveries in Pocklington

Archaeologist Paula Ware is once again coming to Pocklington to talk about the latest news on the remarkable prehistoric finds that have been discovered in the town.

Paula is managing director of MAP Archaeological Practice which has undertaken three recent major excavations in Pocklington. In a series of annual sell out talks she has described the digs, the stunning finds they have uncovered, and the post-excavation conservation and analysis.

On Wednesday, February 19 she will return to the town to give a talk at Pocklington School’s Stoppard Centre about the latest discoveries.

The talk is entitled “Pocklington just keeps giving” – latest news on the town’s Iron Age and Anglian archaeology.

A spokesman said: “Past talks have focused on burial rituals in the Iron Age and how Pocklington archaeology is rewriting the history books.

“The latest excavations will also reveal new information about the living arrangements of the same people in and around the town, in addition to Paula giving an update on the analysis of the previous finds.

“News about the earlier excavations, which included the discovery of two unprecedented Iron Age chariots and the site of a rare mid-Anglo Saxon settlement, was reported across the globe.”

Tickets for February’s talk are £6 and available from the visitor centre at Burnby Hall Gardens, and from the offices of Clubleys estate agents in Pocklington, Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge. They can also be purchased online for £7 via Eventbrite on https://pocklingtonhistory.com/paula