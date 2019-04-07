Applications now open for Wolds Open Art Exhibition

Artists from across the Wolds are invited to submit applications to have their work exhibited as part of the Wolds Open Art Exhibition at the Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

The exhibition, which will run from 8 June to 8 August, will showcase the amazing creativity of both amateur and professional artists, aged 16 and over, who live or work in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Visitors will have the chance to view paintings, textiles, and photography, many of which will be for sale.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “Our studio and exhibition space has housed some incredible collections of work over the years, many of which have been created by artists from all corners of the East Riding, so we know there is no shortage of talent here.

“The aim of launching the Wolds Open Art Exhibition is to bring together these talented artists and showcase their incredible work within the versatile surroundings of our superb studio space.”

Artists can submit several pieces of work for consideration but they must be original work, which can include prints.

Due to the nature of the studio space PAC can only consider works that are wall-hung, framed, or on canvas (no sculpture), and not all works submitted will be form part of the final exhibition.

An independent panel of experts will make the final selection, with a special preview planned for Friday 7 June.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, 21 April.

To find out more or to request an application form contact PAC venue co-ordinator Jenny Jenkins at jenny.jenkins@pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk