Appeal to find missing Patterdale terrier Pip

An appeal has been made after a family pet went missing in Everingham.

A two-year-old black Patterdale terrier called Pip went missing on Sunday 3 February. He was wearing a brown leather collar and is microchipped so any local vet would be able to trace his details.

Pip’s owner, Amy Rook, said: “He’s a terrier so could have been chasing something, been knocked down by a car or stuck down a hole so any news would be appreciated.

“We also can’t rule out him being stolen.”

Please email news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk if you have any details about Pip.