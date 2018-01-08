Appeal for new blood donors in East Riding

NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging people in the Pocklington area to make a New Year’s resolution that can change someone else’s life.

Last year 720 people in East Riding registered to give blood for the first time and the organisation is appealing for more help this year to save lives.

Mike Stredder, director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “In just one hour you could make a quick and easy resolution which saves lives.

“By donating blood you will save or improve the lives of up to three people.

“It’s quick and easy to register to become a blood or platelet donor.

“Visit www.blood.co.uk or download the app by searching ‘NHSGiveBlood’ in the app store.”