Antiques expert delivers talk for Pock BHF group

The Pocklington and District British Heart Foundation branch recently held a successful Antiques Evening with Caroline Hawley from the BBC television programmes Bargain Hunt and Flog It!

The event was held at the Pocklington Cricket Club with more than 80 people attending. Caroline gave a very interesting talk on the current antique market and her work in television.

Local British Heart Foundation committee member Sheila Smith, who organised the event, said: “It was a really great evening for the charity and it was wonderful to see so many people turn out to support us.

“Caroline was really keen to be involved and we are grateful to her for the time she gave to us and to those who came to have their items valued.

“Many people commented on the night to me what an enjoyable evening it had been.

“Coronary heart disease is the UK’s biggest killer, claiming around 73,000 lives a year – that’s and average of 200 lives every day. Money raised from events such as this Antiques evening are currently helping to support over 1,000 research projects into heart disease around the UK.

“Progress is being made but there are still millions of adults and children who need help.”

The branch will be hosting a coffee morning on Tuesday 14 May at All Saints Church, Pocklington between 10.30am to noon. There will also be a cake stall and plant stall at the event.

Call Chris Hindwell on 01759 303730 for more details about the coffee morning.