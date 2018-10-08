Annual garden awards held at community hall

The Market Weighton Town Council’s annual garden awards will take place next Friday (12 October) at the Community Hall.

The evening (7pm for 7.30pm start) will be attended by all residents who entered the spring and summer garden competitions.

Winners will be presented with a trophy, voucher and certificate. The runner ups will receive their certificates.

Guests will then be treated to a quiz which involves a ‘identify the picture sheet’.

A town council spokesman said: “A raffle is to be held for the Mayor’s chosen charities, which is Dove House Hospice, MacMillian Cancer Support and Cruse Bereavement Care; our thanks to all those who donated the wonderful and varied prizes.

“After the formal part of the evening a splendid buffet will be enjoyed by everybody before heading home with their prizes. We look forward to seeing you all again next year and hopefully some new entrants.”

The winners were:

Spring Garden: Winner - Mr and Mrs Tetlow (Stephen King Salver, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up - Leah Morton (Certificate).

Large Summer Garden: Winner - Mr C Harrison (Market Weighton Civic Trust Plaque, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up - Mr and Mrs Tetlow.

Small Summer Garden: Winner - Mr Davies (Greg Turner Memorial Shield, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Mr Moss.

Kitchen Garden: Winner - Mr C Harrison (Garforth Gallery Shield, Certificate & £10 Voucher).

Patio Garden: Winner - Leah Morton (Langland’s Nurseries Trophy, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Sarah Turner.

Pensioner’s Garden: Winner - Mr and MrsTetlow (Jack Levitt Shield, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Mr and Mrs Walker.

Allotment Plot (Holme Road): Winner - Mr Budd (C G Dyson & Son Silver Trowel, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Mr Moss.

Allotment Plot (Hawling Road): Winner Mel Sparke (East Riding of Yorkshire Council Trophy, Certificate & £10 voucher); runner up Mr and Mrs Smith.

Water feature: Winner - Angie Farrar (John McGregor Cup, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Sarah Turner.

Window box: Winner - Mr Davies (Town Clerk’s Salver, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Mr and MrsTetlow.

New Resident Garden: Winner - Phil Hensel (Tom & Charlotte Hanson Shield, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Karen Mack.

Commercial Floral Display: Bay Horse (MW & District Chamber of Trade Trophy, Certificate & £10 Voucher); runner up Ingle Court.

Best Overall Garden: Mr and Mrs Tetlow.