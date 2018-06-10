André Rieu concert screening

World-renowned violinist André Rieu has announced that his 2018 Maastricht concerts will be screened via satellite to cinemas nationwide, including Pocklington Arts Centre, over the weekend of 28 and 29 July.

The concerts will be a celebration of love and follow the release of his album ‘Amore’ last year.

Janet Farmer, arts centre director, said: “For PAC audiences to be able to experience a concert by one of the world’s greatest classical musicians is a real treat, and further enhances our programme of live broadcasts which is helping to make the arts accessible for all.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for more details.