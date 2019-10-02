Ancestry Day held at heritage centre

Another successful Ancestry Day was recently held at The Wolds Heritage Centre in Warter.

A good number of local people came along to support the event as the heritage centre tries to build up the ancestry and history of the village.

A spokesman said: “Again we had some interesting people with lots to tell us and this will be recorded for visitors to browse through when they come to the centre.

“A big thank you to Pam Trace for giving up her time to help the people who attended the event, and also to Pam’s husband Ken for donating the food.

“A total of £56.50 was added to our funds.”