American bluesman set to delight fans at arts centre

American songwriter, guitarist, performer and bluesman Chris Smither is heading to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) later this month as part of his ‘Call Me Lucky Tour’.

The PAC show, on Tuesday 29 January, is expected to delight the fans as Smither will be performing songs from his latest record, as well as digging deep into his back catalogue of favourites.

PAC director Janet Farmer, said: “Chris is one of our favourites, and judging by his previous performances at PAC his next show with us as part of his latest tour is going to phenomenal.

“Chris is a true talent and is the perfect musician to help kick start PAC’s programme of live events for 2019.

“And what better way to beat the January blues than with some fantastic live music – we look forward to seeing you at PAC!”

Recorded at the Blue Rock Studio in the Texan foothills, Smither’s latest record Call Me Lucky features new, original music from the internationally, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter for over half a decade.

Call Me Lucky is packed with Smither trademark songs that offer commentary on the human condition with a wink of an eye and pulls from deep within the soul, plus a couple of surprise covers that serve as reminders of his deftness as a song interpreter as he makes the songs his own.

Joining Smither at PAC to perform a short opening set will be young American musician and songwriter Matt Lorenz, aka The Suitcase Junket, who also played on Call Me Lucky.

A spokesman said: “The Suitcase Junket’s music is rooted in the salvaged sounds of mountain ballads, blues manifestos, American juke joints and back porches; it’s that and his road-worn voice rising over the grind of a tube-amped dumpster guitar, and the wild double pitches of throat singing that drew Chris to Matt’s music.

“As fans from around the world continue to fill concert halls, music clubs, and festivals, reviewers including those from the Associated Press, NPR, Mojo, and The New York Times said that Chris remains a significant songwriter and an electrifying guitarist – an American original – as he draws deeply from folk and blues, modern poets and philosophers.”

Call the arts centre box office on 01759 301547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk to buy tickets or to find out more information.