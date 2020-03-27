Almost two-thirds of nature sites in the East Riding of Yorkshire not being protected

Almost two-thirds of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s important nature sites are not being conserved, figures reveal.

Despite a Government pledge to strengthen protection of biodiversity, experts warn consistent underfunding has left councils struggling to protect their natural assets.

There are more than 40,000 so-called Local Sites in England, which the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs defines as places with a “substantive nature conservation importance”, because of the wildlife or geology they are home to.

The East Riding boasted 232 such sites in 2018-19, the most recent Defra figures show.

Of these, just 85 (37%) were in “positive conservation management”, which means the council can prove measures are in place to conserve the environment.

Local Sites are different to Sites of Specific Scientific Interest – although Defra says many are their “equal in quality” – and councils do not have a legal duty to protect them.

However, government guidance says they should take the lead in partnering with local organisations to manage them, and must provide figures to Defra’s annual monitoring report.

The report notes many local authorities say they have insufficient resources to carry out assessments of their sites.

Experts say years of cuts have seen funding diverted from discretionary services such as conservation, towards obligatory areas like social care.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures show the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s environmental initiatives budget – which includes grants for third-party groups, individual environmental projects, and environmental education – took a 69% hit between 2014-15 and 2019-20, falling from £80,000 to £25,000.

David Renard, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said any new burdens placed on councils “must be properly resourced”, following significant budget cuts and increasing pressure in areas such as social care.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council was asked to comment on the Defra figures but did not reply before the deadline.