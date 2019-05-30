Almost three in every 10 workers in East Riding earn less than real living wage

Almost three in every 10 workers in the East Riding of Yorkshire earn below the real living wage, ONS figures show.

Charities and trade unions have warned of a “rising tide of in-work poverty” across the country, with millions of workers struggling to make ends meet.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal 29.8% of jobs in the East Riding earn less than the real living wage – around 39,000 workers in total.

They are among a pool of more than 6 million others across Great Britain “struggling to make ends meet” because their wages are less than they need to cover the basics, according to Frances O’Grady of the Trades Union Congress.

The real living wage, which was £8.75 per hour when the data was compiled but has since been revised to £9, is set by the Living Wage Foundation.

It is higher than the living wage introduced by the Government in 2016, which is the legal minimum employers can pay workers aged 25 and over, and instead calculates the minimum amount a person needs to earn to meet their everyday living costs.

The Living Wage Foundation argues that businesses paying the living wage benefit from more productive and motivated workers.

Its director Katherine Chapman said: “If we want to build a modern, dynamic economy, we need to see more businesses step up and join the over 5,000 living wage employers committed to pay a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.”

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, 25.7% of jobs pay below the Real Living Wage.

Women were more likely to earn below the threshold – 39.6% compared to 20.3% of men.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it was committed to fair pay for workers.

“Last month’s rise in the National Living and Minimum Wage has benefited millions of people, and our minimum wage rates are now among the highest in the world,” she continued.