All Shades of Soul comes to the Spa - where to get tickets

The third instalment of All Shades of Soul will hit Bridlington Spa on Saturday March 30.

The Spa’s main ballroom is the perfect setting for this celebration of American soul music, featuring classic hits from the golden era of soul.

For that authentic sound, DJs will play all the vinyl classics from the 1960s, 70s and 80s to dance the night away to.

This year will also be extra special as the event will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown Records.

BBC Radio Leeds’s John Kane will be making it “Hot foot down the highway to Bridlington” straight after his Saturday Night Soul Show.

Paul Atkinson, from the Soul Train programme on YO1 Radio (based in York), will also be joining in.

Similar to the previous two All Shades of Soul, the bonus Northern Soul room will feature all the classic Northern sounds played on original 45s. Wigan Casino resident DJs Pat Brady, Rob Wicks and Rob Wigley – plus guests – will all feature.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This event has previously strengthened Bridlington’s link with soul and Motown music so we are thrilled that people will get the opportunity to enjoy it once again.

“It will also draw in large numbers of people into the town over the last weekend of March, which will be a big economic boost to local businesses in and around Bridlington Spa.”

The night starts at 8pm and grooves on until 1am, with every opportunity to purchase a ticket at the door of the night itself for £12. Advance tickets, priced £10 can be purchased from www.bridspa.com