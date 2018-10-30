All Saints re-dedication service after restoration project

A re-dedication service is set to take place at All Saints Church, Shiptonthorpe, following a major restoration project.

The Archdeacon of York, Ven Sarah Bullock, will lead the service on Sunday (4 November) at 10.45am.

The re-dedication service will take place this Sunday.

During the event she will dedicate a new stained glass window in memory of the late Muriel and Bernard Phillips, which has been sponsored by their family.

Muriel was a long-serving churchwarden, while Bernard was verger at the church over many years.

The service will mark the end of a £200,000+ restoration which has seen the church closed for the past five months.

The project has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund with grants totalling around £200,000.

This money has helped to cover specialist reports and detailed analyses of the work needed to restore the church.

The funding also helped finance the building phase.

All Saints has also been financially supported by the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust and ChurchCare/Wolfson Foundation with smaller grants, and by Shiptonthorpe local businesses and the local community.

In addition to the extensive restoration and conservation programme, the church now has a kitchenette (installed in the base of the church tower) and a toilet located next to the entrance porch.

A church spokesman said: “We would like to thank every group and individual who helped finance or helped out with the restoration.

“We are most grateful for the support.”