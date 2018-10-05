All hail Al Murray’s visit to the arts centre

Perrier Award winning comedian Al Murray is to embark on a 43 date tour of the UK in 2019 and one of the lucky venues on his journey is Pocklington Arts Centre.

Titled ‘Landlord of Hope and Glory’, Al Murray’s latest tour will see the comedian perform in character as a Conservative English publican dissecting taboo political topics in trademark, heavy-handed fashion.

He will pay a visit to Pocklington Arts centre on Thursday 11 July.

Tickets for Al Murray: Landlord of Hope and Glory can be bought at seetickets.com