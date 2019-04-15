All-female cast announced for the stage premiere of Adelle Stripe's novel Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile - tour dates

full casting for theCasting has been announced for the premiere of the new stage adaptation of Adelle Stripe’s novel about the life of the celebrated playwright Andrea Dunbar.

Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile will feature Emily Spowage as Andrea Dunbar; Lucy Hird as the younger Andrea Dunbar, Claire- Marie Seddon as Eileen, Balvinder Sopal as Mo and Laura Lindsay as Alma.

The Beacon, Buttershaw, Bradford, 1990. Andrea Dunbar, acclaimed writer of Rita, Sue, and Bob Too, mum, sister, best friend, is struggling with her latest work. Her aching head is full of voices, stories from her past which have to be heard.

Adapted for the stage by screenwriter Lisa Holdsworth and directed by Kash Arshad, Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile, will open at The Ambassador in Bradford from May 30 to June 8 and then tour till June 30 including performances at The Constitutional in Farsley, Buttershaw Youth Centre, Harrogate Theatre; Oldham Coliseum and the Holbeck in Leeds.To book tickets on line here:

TOUR DATES

Saturday June 22 at 7.45pm – Harrogate Theatre

Box office 01423 502116 or on line here

Sun June 30 at 5pm – The Holbeck, Leeds

Tickets on line here: