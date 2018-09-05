All change at business group

A networking group dedicated to supporting women in business across the region is to have a new leadership team from this month.

Women’s Enterprise in the Humber has been offering support to business women across the Humber and East Yorkshire since it was set up by Maureen Foers OBE in 2004.

After 14 years, Maureen has decided to pass on the baton and concentrate on new projects. A trio of women will take on the group from this month – Liz Turpin of Brough-based Turpin Bookkeeping Services, Lynn Titcombe of Yorkshire Media at Leven, and Stella Onyett, Arbonne Independent Consultant.

The Network usually attracts up to 30 delegates.

Maureen said: ‘’I’m very pleased to be handing over the network to three committed colleagues who will develop the group. New blood and expertise is needed, especially in areas like social media.”

The next meeting is at the Village Hotel in Hull next Wednesday (12 September) at 9.30am. Tickets, £8, available at the Eventbrite website.