Alex cooks up a treat at school contest

Six young chefs, aged between 12-15 and studying Food and Nutrition at The Market Weighton School, recently competed in the Rotary Club’s Young Chef Competition 2018.

The competition’s brief was to create a three-course meal for two with a focus on healthy eating on a budget of £20.

The aspiring chefs had only two hours to complete and present their creations.

The winner was Year 9 student Alex Calvert, who was rewarded with a day’s mentoring at the Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School.

Alex will also now go on to cook in the district final at Scarborough College in her quest to reach the national final later this year.

The judges said: “The winning menu created was well balanced and extremely accomplished.”

All the judges wished Alex all the success for the next round.

Keely Barnes, teacher of Food and Nutrition at The Market Weighton School, said: “The day was a huge success and all students involved performed extremely well. All involved were presented with a certificate and personalised wooden spoon along with huge congratulations.”

Abigail Ducker claimed second place in the contest.