Air museum named top attraction

The Yorkshire Air Museum has been named as ‘Specialist Attraction of the Year 2018/2019’ in a new poll.

This prestigious award from Going Places, the UK’s top travel magazine, is even more significant because it is nominated and voted by visitors and tourists themselves.

The museum has won this award twice previously, in 2011 and 2015, and this year the survey again recognises the unique and historic nature of the museum/memorial.

During 2018 the museum undertook major events in connection with RAF100 both in UK and France as well as specialist and international events at the Elvington site.

Museum director Ian Reed said: “I am pleased that together, the efforts of our excellent team have been acknowledged once again. Our ideas and creativity have been recognised by major organisations and government agencies in UK and abroad for many years and the fact that this small museum charity is able to deliver high class events with little resources is testament to the dedication of our people.”

The popular attraction is currently looking to recruit more volunteers.

The museum is hoping to attract people to become gate reception stewards on Saturdays and Sundays.

The stewarding position is a vital role at the venue as members of these teams are the first people museum visitors encounter when they arrive.

They are key to helping customers to get the maximum enjoyment from a visit by providing a warm welcome and explaining everything the museum has to offer.

A spokesman said: “The most important skill that our volunteers have is in being ‘people orientated and being able to communicate with visitors and help them.

“We would welcome more ladies to join us as well, as we are far from being a male orientated attraction.

“While it is a volunteer post, the rewards can be great. To be able to interact with visitors and guide them around the museum is something the teams report they find particularly satisfying and fulfilling.”

Administration manager Sandrine Bauchet, who looks after the stewards and guides teams, said: “These volunteer roles are very important to the life of the museum.

“You are, in fact, the public face of the museum and the interface between all of the ‘behind the scenes’ staff who make this extraordinary place the success it is today.

“All of our volunteer staff and supporters take a great deal of pride in their association with this memorial museum and everything we have, and continue to, achieve in so many different ways.”

If you feel that you have the time and skills to be a Yorkshire Air Museum volunteer, contact Sandrine online here: museum@yorkshireairmuseum.org or by telephone on 01904 608595.

Full training and induction to the museum is given for suitable candidates, with existing staff working alongside newcomers to help you learn and develop into your role.