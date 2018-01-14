Air Forces Memorial Day details revealed

The Allied Air Forces Memorial and Yorkshire Air Museum has announced the date of its prestigious “Allied Air Forces Memorial Day”.

The venue has revealed the ceremony will take place on Sunday 2 September.

The Parade of Standards to the Commemoration Service at a previous Air Forces Memorial Day.

This international event sees attendance of Air Force and Defence Attachés and diplomats from many allied nations, in addition to senior RAF personnel and Civic dignitaries, and is an important, well-established military occasion for the Yorkshire region.

This year is particularly significant, as it forms part of the national Royal Air Force Centenary celebrations, marking the 100th Anniversary of the formation of the RAF and WRAF, and of course the Armistice and the end of World War One.

As always, the participation of veterans and members of numerous Service organisations, such as the Royal Air Force Association, Royal British Legion and Royal Observer Corps is welcome and many of those who have taken part in previous years have already been contacted to attend and take part in the occasion, with responses already being received.

Following the service, the parade will re-form for the traditional ‘Sunset’ Ceremony, with the lowering of the RAF Ensign and dipping of standards, culminating with the march off and salute, taken by Senior personnel attending.

Ian Reed ONM FRAeS, museum director, said: “The participation of veterans, serving personnel and Air Training Corps Cadets, marching proudly with their Association/Branch and Squadron Standards, including National Standards, creates a colourful and truly spectacular occasion for all to appreciate.

“The parade, impressively led by the Yorkshire Military Marching Band and Corps of Drums, will progress through the museum to the Memorial Hangar, where, against the stunning background provided by the unique WWII Halifax bomber, ‘Friday the 13th’, a poignant Drumhead commemoration service is held, after the standards have been marched in and assembled.

“It is an opportunity to reflect on the service and sacrifice of so many in defence of the nation and freedom from oppression.”

A spokesman at the popular attraction added: “We anticipate that the 2018 Allied Air Forces Memorial Day will be bigger than ever and supported by an historic aircraft flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, adding to the spectacle.”

Any Service organisations wishing to take part in the ceremony are welcome to contact the museum to register their interest, and should contact Ian Richardson, communications manager, on 01904 608595 or email: pr@yorkshireairmuseum.org.