Air ambulance made up by Salon funding

Emma Wright, along with a couple of other members of staff at The Salon in Pocklington, recently held a special evening to say a big thank you to their customers and to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Emma said: “I would like to start by saying thank you to everyone how came on the night and supported us, but also to everyone who bought raffle tickets.

“We also wanted to announce that we are moving premises in March. We will still be called The Salon, still doing hair and beauty, but with the addition of a spa.”