Aggers to hit arts centre audience for six

Legendary cricket player and commentator Jonathan Agnew MBE will be imparting all his wit and wisdom at the Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) when he brings his ‘An Evening with Aggers’ show to the venue on Tuesday 2 October.

Agnew is a key figure in the world of cricket, both as a former professional player and renowned commentator.

The show’s producer, Simon Fielder said: “We can guarantee that anyone coming to the show will have a thoroughly good time.”

Visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 for more information.