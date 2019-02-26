African-born artist’s work on show at Pocklington venue

African born print maker and artist Amanda Roseveare’s work celebrates some of the greats from the jazz and blues movements – and once featured in the backdrop at the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Rock Concert at Wembley Stadium.

Now her latest collection of work is on display at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) until Friday 31 May.

Amanda, who now lives in Nunburnholme, said: “I produce vibrant expressive paintings with a broad range of subject matter.

“I might take inspiration from current world affairs or contemporary culture or memories and infuse my images with the colour, energy and visual vocabulary of Africa.”

Entry to the exhibition at PAC is free (during opening hours only).