Affordable housing challenges discussed

Around 80 people attended a seminar, hosted by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and the East Riding of Yorkshire Rural Partnership, at Bishop Burton College to discuss the challenges of delivering affordable and market housing in rural communities.

The event was attended by a number of housing experts and included guest speakers from the National Housing Federation and East Midlands Community Led Housing.

Councillor Symon Fraser said: “There is a shortage of decent affordable housing in many communities across the East Riding.

“It was therefore very encouraging to see so many representatives from across the region attending the event and getting involved in tackling this issue.”