Advisor recognised for quality service

A financial adviser based in Pocklington has just been awarded a certificate of excellence for the quality of his service on adviser review site VouchedFor.co.uk.

Paul Raper was recently rated as a top 200 Financial Adviser.

Paul said: “As an adviser at True Potential Wealth Management, I aim to give impartial and professional financial advice to those within the local area. To be awarded this accolade means a lot to me as it shows that I put my clients first.

“I would like to thank everyone who has reviewed my service.”

Paul grew up in Bridlington and studied Business at Northumbria University before moving to London where he had a successful career before moving back to Yorkshire with his wife Katie.