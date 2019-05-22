Action group looks to create a greener Pock

A well attended gathering at the Pocklington Town Meeting room has led to a new community action group being formed to tackle the climate crisis and wildlife loss by organising practical projects around the Pocklington area.

After less than a week the group, entitled Greener Pocklington, has more than 35 signed up members and it is growing all the time.

A number of different projects and areas were discussed in the meeting including tree planting, wildflower meadows, car sharing and litter picking.

Tony Flavell, a spokesman for the group, said: “Greener Pocklington is about enabling us to make a real, positive difference to the future by getting together as a community, talking with each other, and taking action.

“A Facebook page has been set up where people can hear about the latest progress and projects.

“Just search on Facebook for Greener Pocklington.

“If you want to join this group and make a difference then please email greenerpock@gmail.com and we will add you to our email list.

“The group has now started working on these projects and there will be further meetings to be announced on our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/319897665596314/ )and in Pocklington Post’s diary dates.”

