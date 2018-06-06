A614 will be completely closed for road improvements on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 June

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding motorists that the next phase of the ongoing £600,000 scheme of road improvements on the A614 between Welham Bridge and Holme on Spalding Moor will mean a total closure of the A614 from 8am on Saturday 16 June until 9pm on Sunday 17 June.

The closure will be from Port Royal through Holme on Spalding Moor to the mini roundabout with the A163.

Access to Port Royal will be from the Howden end of the closure.

Residents within this area will need to liaise with the traffic management officer on site to gain access to and from their property.

The closure is necessary to allow for a safe working area while carrying out surfacing works on the A614 through the narrowest section of the road within the village.

Diversions will be signed for southbound traffic from Shiptonthorpe Roundabout on the A1079 past Market Weighton onto the A1034 to South Cave, then west along the A63 and M62 to the Howden junction.

Northbound traffic will be signed from the M62 and Howden, east along the M62 and A63 to South Cave, then North on the A1034 to Market Weighton.

Non-motorway traffic will be diverted along the B1230 between Howden and the A63 at North Cave.

The improvement works on the A614 are scheduled to be fully completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to motorists during this road closure. We hope that road users will bear with us while we complete this very important project.”