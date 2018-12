A Belgian Blue Steer exhibited by HS and M Everatt of Barmby Marsh won the Cattle Championship and was awarded the Beverley Corporation Trophy during the Christmas Fatstock Show and Sale at Dunswell. It was purchased by A Laverack and Son Butchers of Holme on Spalding Moor and Pocklington.

Reserve Champion was a British Blue X Heifer, shown by J L White and Son of Eastrington. This was also bought by Laveracks.